Dr. Alex Garza to deploy to Kuwait as ER physician for 4 months

Dr. Alex Garza will deploy to Kuwait as a member of the Army National Guard, where he will serve as an emergency room physician on a military base there

ST. LOUIS — The man who served as the leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will head to Kuwait to serve his country early next month.

Dr. Alex Garza will deploy to Kuwait as a member of the Army National Guard, where he will serve as an emergency room physician on a military base there. He will be deployed for four months.

A spokeswoman for SSM Health said Dr. Garza has been a member of the Army National Guard for more than 20 years and is still active duty.

Dr. Garza has served as the incident commander of the task force since it formed the first week of April 2020. Since then, the task force has given daily numbers updates, detailing the increases and decreases in COVID-19 trends in St. Louis-area hospitals through PowerPoint slides posted on Facebook and sent to media outlets.

Over that time, Garza has delivered about 160 briefings — at times discussing data trends three times a week — to give St. Louis residents a better understanding of the virus and how to slow the spread.

During his time as incident commander, Garza regularly leaned on military phrases and terminology to express the urgency of the moment.

"We have no reserves," Dr. Garza said in November when conditions looked grim. "We have no backup that we can suddenly muster to save the day. If we stay the path we are on, even just two more weeks, we will not have the staff we need to care for patients. It’s a numbers game. We are danger-close."

In the months since then, COVID-19 conditions in St. Louis area hospitals have improved enough that the task force discontinued its weekly briefings June 14.