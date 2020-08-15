‘There’s no magic that occurs in Illinois versus Missouri,’ Dr. Garza says on Gov. Pritzker’s comment

Dr. Garza added it really comes down to how are individuals protecting themselves and protecting the community by doing things to prevent transmission

ST. LOUIS — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently posted a message on his social media to residents of the state who travel across the border into Missouri during the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted the following message along with Belleville News Democrat’s article ‘As COVID cases soared in Missouri, more from southwest IL went to visit, data shows’ on Facebook,

“Folks, we're in the middle of a pandemic.

"Missouri may be more 'open' today, but if you cross the border and let your guard down, you're putting the future of the Illinois economy at risk.

"Let's all do our part to stay safe.”

During the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force’s briefing on Friday, Dr. Garza said he doesn’t comment on politicians comments, but he said, “it doesn't matter if you're in Chicago or if you're in St. Charles, if you're doing the right things to prevent transmission of the virus, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing, there is no magic that occurs in Illinois versus Missouri.”

He added, “So as much as we would like to paint this in sort of broad geography, it really comes down to how are individuals protecting themselves and protecting the community by doing a lot of these very simple evidence-based things to prevent transmission. And so that's really the key.”