EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — SIHF Healthcare announced the opening of a drive-thru COVID-19 test collection site in East St. Louis.

The collection site officially opened on Thursday.

Anyone who wants to be tested at the site should first call 618-646-2596 to be screened by a SIHF clinician.

The screening will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions, according to a press release.

If testing requirements are met, the caller will be given a window of time to come to the collection site.

Screening phone lines will be open Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and collections will be taken from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting April 20, phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and testing site hours will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All patients are eligible for screening, regardless of their ability to pay, and there will be no charge for testing either, according to the release.

Test results should be available 24 hours after being tested.

The collection site is located at 100 North 8th Street in East St. Louis.

