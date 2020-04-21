Dun-dun... Don't miss a virtual breakfast with sharks Tuesday morning

The St. Louis Aquarium is continuing its virtual breakfasts, this time with sharks!

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aquarium has been working to keep fans entertained with virtual visits with some of its cutest residents. From Coconut the sloth to otters Finn, Sawyer and Thatcher, audiences young and old have been able to have breakfast and learn about the animals.

On Tuesday the virtual breakfast will take a swim in the deep end for a visit with the aquarium’s sharks.

Tune in to the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Central Time to watch and learn about how keepers feed the sharks, what they like to eat and more fun facts about some of the aquarium’s biggest residents.