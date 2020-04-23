Dupo school district planning diploma drive-thru, virtual graduation ceremony

Social distancing guidelines are forcing schools to get creative with graduation ceremonies

DUPO, Ill. — Graduation season is quickly approaching, but much like everything else, 2020 graduation ceremonies will not look the way they normally would.

Normally, auditoriums would be packed with excited graduates and families, but with social distancing guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, schools around the world are having to adjust graduation plans.

The Dupo School District came up with their own spin on graduation, a virtual graduation ceremony and diploma drive-thru to celebrate the accomplishments of their high school and junior high school graduates.

"I want to reiterate that while our preference would have been to do a traditional face-to-face graduation ceremony, that is simply not feasible at this time due to the Governor's stay-at-home order," Principal Tiffany Zobrist said in the announcement. "Should those limitations be lifted in the future, we will look to planning a traditional face-to-face graduation ceremony when it is safe for students, families, staff and the community."

The event is scheduled for May 9, and will start with the live stream of the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m.

Starting at noon, students and their family will line up their cars alphabetically with graduates in the passenger seat donning their caps and gowns. During the procession, the cars should drive up to the stage and let the graduate out of the car.

The graduates will then walk across the stage to collect their diploma as their name and honors are announced.

"I know that this is not the graduation ceremony that any of us had envisioned for our children, but I feel strongly that our plans will give the students the celebration they deserve while keeping everyone safe," Zobrist said. "I truly appreciate the support that has been given to our students, staff, and myself during this difficult time. I am so proud to be a Tiger!"

For more information, visit the Dupo Jr./Str. High School Facebook page.