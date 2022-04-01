East St. Louis to move to hybrid schedule for city offices due to COVID-19 spike

Starting Wednesday, the city will implement an in-person schedule that staggers the number of departments in the city's buildings at one time.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The city offices in East St. Louis will move to a hybrid plan in an effort to keep residents and employees healthy amid the spike in COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant.

Starting Wednesday, the city will implement an in-person schedule that staggers the number of departments in the city's buildings at one time. The following departments will be available to residents in-person on the following days:

Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: human resources, finance, city manager, mayor and elections departments

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: regulatory affairs, police and fire administration and public works department

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: economic development department

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: city clerk and treasurer's office

In addition to the staggered schedule, the city will also require weekly COVID-19 testing for all staff.

"There has been an increase in cases and we are particularly concerned about providing services to our residents in a safe and efficient manner," Mayor Robert Eastern III said in a press release. "In addition, we are working with the East St. Louis Health Department to set up COVID-19 test sites throughout the city and East St. Louis School District 189 to make sure that our students have access to mobile hotspots to ensure that they have the tools they need for successful remote learning."

Officials with East Side Health, the state's public health district that serves the Metro East, said the current COVID surge is the worst they’ve seen since the pandemic began.

“I still call it a crisis because our numbers are going up, they are not going down,” said Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside of East Side Health.

The positivity rate is 20.8% and there were 433 positive cases already in 2022. More than 350 carloads were tested on Monday, many of which required multiple tests. Leaders want to see more people vaccinated.

“My seniors are vaccinated. 65 and older have gotten on board,” Patton-Whiteside said. “It's the middle crowd, they don't want to get vaccinated. Then the children are coming, not as many as we want because if your parent doesn't want to be vaccinated, they don't think the kids need to be vaccinated.”

When students in East St. Louis return from winter break on Tuesday, all grade levels will do so online and from home. East St. Louis schools hope to return to in-person learning after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Superintendent Arthur Culver said it's leaning on its local health department for decisions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I received a call from the East Side Health District indicating that the numbers has skyrocketed in our serving zip codes. They strongly suggested that we consider actually go on remote for the whole month of January. We decided to take a look at things in two weeks to see whether or not the numbers improve," Culver said.

He believes it would be responsible to also look at the numbers after the New Year's celebrations, since he thinks those numbers will climb.

As far as childcare, Culver said they have several community centers in the area ready to support. They will also continue to feed students breakfast and lunch.

"We also will do bus routes to about 10 bus stops in the community, as well as serving meals at our community centers," Culver said.

Another reason they shifted to remote learning, for the time being, is because of the test-to-stay program.