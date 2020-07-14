East St. Louis temporarily closes municipal building after employees test positive for COVID-19

The city manager is encouraging anyone who has been in the building in the last week to get tested

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Three city employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting East St. Louis to temporarily close its municipal building for the rest of the week.

City Manager Brooke Smith also is encouraging all city employees and anyone else who was in the municipal building last week to get tested.

"While I realize this may be an inconvenience to some, the health of our employees and citizens is paramount,” Smith said in a news release.

Smith said she was notified on July 12 that one employee tested positive and received notification on July 13 that two others tested positive. Smith said she decided to close the building around noon on Monday.

The building will be closed until at least Friday. At that time, the city administration will determine whether to extend the closure.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Community Center, located on Argonne Drive.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin held a press conference at the East St. Louis municipal building Monday just before it was shut down.