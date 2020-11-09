East St. Louis nonprofit awarded $1M from Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

"We want to do all we can to alleviate suffering, instill hope, and provide immediate relief for people most in need"

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A nonprofit organization in East St. Louis was recently awarded $1 million to provide physical, financial and emotional resources to those who are most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to do all we can to alleviate suffering, instill hope, and provide immediate relief for people most in need,” says Wyvetta Granger, Executive Director of Community Life Line. “While we place heavy focus on the ‘here and now,’ we are committed to supporting the long-term stability and well-being of those we serve. We want to move our community from surviving to thriving and we are committed to doing it collaboratively.”

Here is an overview of how funds will be used:

$610,000 is designated for direct cash assistance to individuals and families living within St. Clair and Madison counties. Funds will be applied to help pay rent/mortgage, utilities, medical bills, groceries, and other critical expenses. Anyone in need of assistance can call 618-477-6900 or click here.

$100,000 is designated for infant and toddler supplies. Funds will purchase formula, diapers, wipes, and other items for up to 200 young children. Distribution of supplies will be done collaboratively with the Greater East St. Louis Early Learning Partnership.

$100,000 is designated for increasing access to the internet. Funds will be used to enhance the capability of area community centers to support people in their learning and work.

$50,000 is designated to support the Prepare Greater ESTL campaign and distribute 25,000 masks.

$140,000 is designated to expand Community Life Line’s capacity to serve more people. $100,000 will be used to hire two new staff positions to coordinate the distribution of resources and provide project management support to the Greater East St. Louis COAD. $40,000 will be used to cover financial management and administrative expenses.