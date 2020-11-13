Edwardsville to close city buildings due to guidance from Illinois health department

The Illinois Department of Public Health this week issued guidance, asking residents to only leave their homes if it is necessary

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — From its library to city hall to public works, the City of Edwardsville on Monday will change the way it does business due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and recent guidance from Illinois health officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health this week asked all residents to only leave their homes for essential duties, like going to work, attending school and buying groceries.

As a result, Edwardsville will close its city hall, library and public works offices to the public.

City workers will no longer accept in-person utility payments at city hall, instead urging residents to pay bills online or call 618-692-7500.

The public works building will be also closed to the public.

And the city's public library will be open for contactless curbside pickup of books and other materials.

The city's fire and police departments will still continue to respond to emergencies. However, the police department may take some police reports over the phone.

"The City is asking the public to please be patient as police services continue during this difficult time," the city said in a press release. "If you have a situation that requires an immediate EMERGENCY response, please call 911. If a call for service does require an officer’s response to a residence or business, the reporting party may be asked to step outside of the residence or business to speak with the officer to create a safe, social distance between the officer and the reporting party. The safety of the public and City officers is the utmost priority."