TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — An employee and a resident at a Town and Country retirement community have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Anthology of Town and Country said the retirement community found out on Friday that the two had tested positive.

Their ages and medical history were not disclosed.

The full statement from Anthology of Town and Country:

"We can confirm that yesterday we learned that two members at our Anthology Town & Country community – both a team member and a resident – have tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently under close watch of their physicians and we wish both a speedy and safe return to health. We have made local public health authorities aware and are working with them closely.

With an abundance of caution, Anthology Senior Living had already begun implementing measures to mitigate the potential spread of the virus through visitor restrictions throughout the community and stringent screening protocols including temperature checks of residents, essential personnel and team members at all Anthology communities. We continue to take every possible measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 at Anthology of Town & Country. We are implementing safety protocols that go beyond the CDC recommendations and local health authority guidance, including in-room quarantine of residents and twice daily temperature checks of residents and essential Anthology community members.

The community is also limiting movement within the premises and deploying personal protective equipment for key community staff. We have traced this colleague’s interaction with other team members and residents and are communicating with those who came in close contact. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The health and safety of our residents, team members and community members remains top priority. We are dedicated to partnering with public health authorities to manage through this situation. Our staff is extremely focused in keeping our residents safe, and will not be available for further comments."

