Employee of Washington, Missouri Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked at the store on July 22

WASHINGTON, Mo. — An employee of a Schnucks store in Washington, Missouri, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Monday evening the store, located at 2073 Washington Crossing, learned one of its employees had tested positive.

That employee last worked at the store on July 22 and began experiencing symptoms that day, according to a press release from Schnucks. The employee is currently quarantined at home.

The store will remain open and said it is continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal agencies. The store has been disinfected since the last day the employee worked, Schnucks said in the release.

Schnucks said no other employees have been asked to quarantine and said the health department has not advised any specific actions should be taken by customers or anyone else.