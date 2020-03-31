ST. LOUIS — With business and leisure travel severely impacted by changes made to limit the spread of COVID-19, St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings announced furloughs for employees Monday.

In a news release, the company said it asked "a number of employees across our corporate and field operations to begin temporary furloughs." The release said the furloughs would last for several weeks.

"Like others across the travel industry – and countless other companies large and small – we have witnessed a severe impact to our business," the release said. "This includes a significant decrease in reservations and customer demand as both corporate business and leisure travel have come to a virtual standstill."

The company said employees will keep their healthcare benefits and will be eligible for unemployment benefits during the furlough.

The release said the company is also making temporary adjustments to employee pay, including "significant pay reductions for all senior executives."

"Our people are the lifeblood of everything we do at Enterprise Holdings, which makes this an especially difficult moment in our long history," the release said. "However, the current events impacting the business have made these tough decisions necessary to ensure the long-term health of the organization.”

