Missouri attorney general files motion to stop latest St. Louis County mask mandate

Eric Schmitt also challenged the previous mask mandate in St. Louis County. That legal battle is still tied up in court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion Thursday to stop the latest mask mandate in St. Louis County. County Executive Sam Page announced the new public health order on Monday, which went into effect immediately.

“The County Executive’s latest attempt to impose his will on the people of St. Louis County is ridiculous and illegal," said Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a press release. "After repeated court losses, County Executive Page seems to need another reminder that his attempts to foist a mask mandate on the people of St. Louis County are unlawful, which we will happily provide."

5 On Your Side received a statement from the county executive's office on the attorney general's motion. Spokesperson Doug Moore said "Masks and vaccines protect the health and welfare of our residents and are the best chance to keep our kids in the classroom."

This is the second time Attorney General Schmitt has filed a motion to stop a mask mandate in St. Louis County. Schmitt challenged Page's previous mask mandate issued on July 26. A judge issued a temporary injunction on the mandate, meaning the mask mandate wouldn't be enforced. There is a hearing scheduled for Oct. 18 on whether to grant a permanent injunction against the mandate.

Part of Schmitt's argument against the mask mandate is that a new state law "does not allow health authorities to issue two similar consecutive health orders within the same 180-day period."

The St. Louis County Council voted down Page's previous mask mandate in July but has since have voiced support for the mask mandate. Page said the council does not plan to oppose the current mandate.