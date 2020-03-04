EUREKA, Mo. — A guidance counselor in the Rockwood School District has died from COVID-19, the superintendent confirmed Thursday night.

Sandy Kearney worked at Eureka High School as a counselor since 1993. She had been with the school district since the 1980s.

Superintendent Mark Miles released the following statement to district staff members Thursday night.

“I am saddened to inform you that a member of the Rockwood family, Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney, has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Sandy was a treasured member of the Eureka family and the Rockwood School District, having worked at Eureka High School as a counselor since 1993 and serving in other capacities since the 1980s. Additionally, her sister works at Marquette High School as a counselor, and her daughter serves as a librarian at Crestview Middle School. The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous.

“Sandy will be missed terribly. Please keep Sandy’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

As of Thursday evening, there are 712 confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Louis County, according to the state's website.

Six people in the county have died because of COVID-19. At this time, it appears that Kearney's death has not yet been included in the county's official count.

