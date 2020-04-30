Eureka mayor adjusts reopening plan, most businesses will open May 15

Flower said he hopes businesses use the additional time to put together a plan for returning to work

EUREKA, Mo. — Two days after announcing he would allow businesses in Eureka to start reopening on May 4, Mayor Sean Flower clarified his plan Thursday, saying most businesses will instead be able to open on May 15.

Flower said his office received "an enormous amount" of calls, messages and emails from businesses and residents with questions about how the plan will work and how it will affect health and safety in the city.

"Based on this feedback and discussion," Flower said in a letter posted to his Facebook page, "the City of Eureka will not permit any entity covered by line 4 or 6 of the Governor's guidance (primarily restaurants and retail business) to open to the public (other than current allowed operations) until May 15."

Flower said he hopes businesses will use the additional time to put together a plan for returning to work, bringing back workers who were furloughed or laid off, sanitizing businesses and making social distancing adjustments. Businesses are encouraged to contact the City of Eureka to make sure they are meeting the state's guidelines.

The Eureka Fire Department, City of Eureka and Eureka Chamber will be working together on a program to implement a fogging and disinfection procedure using the best practices the departments have found during this process.

You can read Flower's full statement below.