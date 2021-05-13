Eureka mayor announces city facilities won't require masks, social distancing

The mayor said the decision is based on new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, but the city will not require people to prove they are vaccinated

EUREKA, Mo. — Eureka Mayor Sean Flower announced the city will no longer require masks, social distancing or other COVID-19 related health restrictions at city facilities.

In a tweet, Flower said the decision for the city — which is in St. Louis County and near the border of Franklin County and Jefferson County — is based on the latest CDC guidance on masks and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. He also said the decision takes into account the state's prohibition of vaccine passports, meaning the rules will not require people to prove they are fully vaccinated.

"It is the only practical, scientific and enforceable policy that we believe we can implement," Flower said in the tweet. "I am confident that upon review of the CDC guidelines and State Law, the County will provide similar guidance."

The City of Eureka will no longer require masks, social distancing or other COVID related restrictions in City of Eureka facilities. — Sean Flower (@Mayor_Flower) May 13, 2021

The CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. In remarks with President Joe Biden, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

There are some caveats. Walensky encouraged people who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, to talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," Biden said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”