Eureka mayor says city won't abide by St. Louis County mask mandate

EUREKA, Mo. — At least one resident stopped by Eureka city hall Tuesday, mask already in place as he headed indoors, even though Mayor Sean Flower says he does not endorse the county's newest mask mandate or require them indoors.

"The overwhelming comments I get back is, they just say the word 'enough,'" Flower said of conversations with constituents regarding the county executive's order issued Monday. "We get it, but it's time for you to allow us to make our own decisions."

St. Louis County's acting health director Dr. Faisal Khan issued a new public health order on masks after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the development at a press conference on Monday.

Page said the new health order was signed Monday morning and goes into effect immediately. He also said the County Council doesn’t plan to oppose the mandate.

Less than half a mile away from city hall at the Orange Couch Coffee House, owner Maggie Schamber said she wears a mask, as do her employees, but she will not require one for patrons.

"We welcome you with open arms whether you are wearing a mask or not. We are not the police," she said.

After a year of restrictions and bans, Schamber said her business never received any financial help from Eureka, the county, or the federal government. Now she can't afford to turn any business away.

"We survived. This year was supposed to be better, and here we are again. There are mandates about masks and who knows what's going to be next," she said. "We were suffering a lot, and the only reason we survived is because of this great community of people who were really supporting us. But it was tough."

As crews set up for some of the city's biggest events -- Eureka Days followed by Scarecrow Fest -- Flower says both lean heavily on outdoor attractions, and both are expected to draw big crowds.

"It's really exciting this year because it was canceled last year. We didn't have the parade and all that activity, so everybody is up here to get back to some of those normal events," Flower said.

When asked why he thinks this order will stand, as compared to the others that have been challenged, Page said this mandate follows the guidance of the legal team and the judge's orders.

"The judge has indicated to us that a new mask order is the best way to manage this question," Page said. "We believe issuing a new order is following the guidance of the court."