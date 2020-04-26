Expedia CEO Barry Diller says removing middle seats from planes to create social distancing is 'absurd'

United Airlines has gotten rid of the middle seating in all of its planes for the sake of social distancing.

The White House and state governors are rolling out plans to open the U.S. in phases and simultaneously big businesses and cooperations are preparing for a return to normalcy all while ensuring the safety of both employees and customers.

For example, United Airlines has gotten rid of the middle seating in all of its planes and changed its boarding process for the sake of social distancing, according to Bloomberg. But Chairman of ExpediaGroup Barry Diller believes social distancing for some arenas like airplanes "is a myth."

Diller appeared on CBS News "Face The Nation" and called removing middle seats from aircrafts "absurd."

"Look the thing is, we're gonna have to go through a different kind, a new kind of- let's call it risk calculation. And that's gonna be based upon levels of what we believe is safe and not safe," Diller said.

Diller said the safety of individuals has to be translated into more practical resolutions and more concise decisions will need to be made.

"We'll begin to get out there, and we'll learn some stuff. I think with the mistakes that will be made and all of that and hopefully, some authorities telling us what we can and can't do. We'll, you know, by Labor Day, we'll be out of it, out of it," Diller continued to say in the Face The Nation interview.

Social distancing guidelines are in place for all of the U.S. until the end of April. It's unclear if President Trump or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the guidelines through May.