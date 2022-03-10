Fox Theatre updating COVID protocols, new policy takes effect Monday

Guests will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre is rolling back its COVID-19 policies starting next week.

On Monday, March 14 guests will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test to see a show at the theatre. The theatre did not say masks would be required but instead said they would be "highly recommended" starting Monday.

The theatre's current policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative test and mandatory masks will stay in place for the rest of the weekend during their performances of Riverdance.

The Fox Theatre does note some shows might still require proof of vaccination and mandatory masks. Ticket holders will be notified if that is the case.

"All of our Fox Associates are grateful for the support our guests and community have shown as we exited our long intermission to resume performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre," The Fabulous Fox Theatre wrote in a release. "Your cooperation has made it possible for us to take this next step toward full recovery as we approach the 40th anniversary of our 1982 re-opening and we are extraordinarily thankful."

The theatre added that they will also continue to follow CDC guidance and local jurisdictions if policies need to be reinstated.

To see The Fabulous Fox Theatre's current COVID-19 protocols and updates, click here.