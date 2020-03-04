ST. LOUIS — The list of cancellations continues to grow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest cancellation – Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade.

According to its website, the decision to cancel the free events was made by the Fair St. Louis Foundation and America’s Birthday Parade boards, the City of St. Louis, and the National Park Service, in coordination with key sponsors and stakeholders.

It’s held annually at Gateway Arch National Park during Fourth of July.

“While we are saddened to cancel two of our region’s most popular and free Fourth of July celebrations, the safety of our community is of utmost importance to us,” said David Estes, Chairman, Fair Saint Louis. “Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge together.”

This year would have been the 40th years for Fair Saint Louis and the 138th America’s Birthday Parade.

“We look forward to returning to downtown St. Louis and celebrating with our community in the future when the time is right,” said David Plufka, Chairman, America’s Birthday Parade. “Until then, please stay safe and be mindful of the health and safety of others. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

