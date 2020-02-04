JENNINGS, Mo. — The back up of cars spilled out far beyond the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis' parking lot and onto Jennings Station Road.

"Right now, we're trying to feed 1,000 families," Jamie Dennis with the Urban League told 5 On Your Side, "We're giving them fresh produce, dry goods, toiletries, napkins. Everything that makes a household into a home."

The giveaway came at a time when some families found themselves suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamara Wiggins and her husband were in Thursday's pick-up line.

"It helps out a lot because my husband and I are temporarily unemployed and we need all the help that we can get," Wiggins said.

Help is exactly what the Wiggins and hundreds of others received from the Urban League and all their community partners, but from a safe distance.

"We're going to have the cars pull up, get loaded up and once they get loaded up they can keep it going down the street," Jamie Dennis explained, showing off his gloves and mask.

There were easily 1,000, if not more, cars lined up to pick up free groceries. Some people even lined up at 8 a.m. Thankfully, Thursday's drive will not be the only one.

"The Urban League also plans on doing this same type of initiative in the city and across the waters in Illinois at the St. Clair center as well," Dennis said.

The supply of donated goods Thursday were plentiful, but the Urban League hopes donations continue to come in.

"In the light of this economy that's happening, anything helps," Dennis said. "So, the Urban League doors are always open and we're looking to just keep expanding until we get through these dark times."

How to get help and help others during coronavirus pandemic: