Mask mandate lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County: FAQ

ST. LOUIS — Mask mandates have officially lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County after CDC guidelines loosened. However, you may be wondering what that means for you moving forward.

5 On Your Side gathered your most asked questions and found the answers:

When do I have to wear a mask in St. Louis and St. Louis County?

If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. However, local businesses, schools, and employers may have their own rules on mask-wearing. Crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters still require mask-wearing under the current guidelines.

Is a business allowed to ask if I’m vaccinated?

Dr. Sam Page says the EEOC has made it very clear that employers and business owners have the right to ask if you are vaccinated.

Has the St. Louis area reached herd immunity?

No. The numbers indicate 26% of St. Louis City and 33.2% of St. Louis County residents have been fully vaccinated. According to a report by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, current data suggests that around 70% of the population needs to be immune to potentially achieve herd immunity to coronavirus.

Is the pandemic over?