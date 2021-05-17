FEMA now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mass vaccination clinic at The Dome

People over the age of 18 will be able to choose between J&J and Pfizer when getting their first shot. People under the age of 18 will only be able to get Pfizer

ST. LOUIS — People getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Dome at America's Center will now have a choice between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The FEMA-run clinic started using the single-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson last week, after the FDA allowed administering of the shot to resume.

People over the age of 18 will be able to choose between J&J and Pfizer when getting their first shot. People under the age of 18 will only be able to get the Pfizer shot.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The last day of the clinic is June 1. If you would like to make an appointment, you can pick a date and time on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.

Enter The Dome at Entrance C at Broadway and Cole streets. Free parking is available to guests at 6th and Cole streets. Shuttles are available there to bring guests to The Dome and back again.