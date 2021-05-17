FEMA now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mass vaccination clinic at The Dome

ST. LOUIS — People getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Dome at America's Center will now have a choice between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
The FEMA-run clinic started using the single-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson last week, after the FDA allowed administering of the shot to resume.
People over the age of 18 will be able to choose between J&J and Pfizer when getting their first shot. People under the age of 18 will only be able to get the Pfizer shot.
Walk-ins are welcome, and the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The last day of the clinic is June 1. If you would like to make an appointment, you can pick a date and time on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.
Enter The Dome at Entrance C at Broadway and Cole streets. Free parking is available to guests at 6th and Cole streets. Shuttles are available there to bring guests to The Dome and back again.
As of May 17, FEMA has administered more than 39,000 doses.