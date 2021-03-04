Military, FEMA prepares to vaccinate thousands during 8-week event at The Dome

Officials emphasize how important it is to register in advance

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 mass vaccination events like the one at Bernard Middle School, in Mehlville Saturday morning and or the one at South Technical High School in Special School District have become familiar as the way we arm ourselves against coronavirus.

Missouri State Representative Jim Murphy organized the Mehlville event.

“We’re using Johnson & Johnson: one shot,” said Murphy.

Paris Forest is one of the 1,400 people who signed up for that vaccination.

“You pretty much get your shot," she said. "Then you wait 15 minutes.”

At the South Technical High School event, Missouri Air National Guard Capt. David Thielen was on duty.

“So today we’re trying to do about 2,000 shots of Pfizer,” said Thielen. “First round.”

In downtown St. Louis, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials prepared the next line of defense. Members of the military arrived at The Dome at America’s Center to be trained as vaccinators for a 56-day mass vaccination event that begins Wednesday.

“That vaccinator training amounts to understanding how to do the vaccinations correctly, what procedures are for the state of Missouri, what the procedures are for assisting individuals who are coming in,” Missouri Dual Status Commander Col. Isaac Johnson said.

Military officials participated in a socially distanced hotel ballroom briefing Saturday regarding what role they will play in the vaccine rollout.

“The one thing we want to continue to encourage is everybody should get registered. Go to the state Vaccine Navigator website and make the appointment,” FEMA Lead Site Coordinator DuWayne Tewes said,