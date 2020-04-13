FENTON, Mo. — A group in Fenton is taking a two-pronged approach to delivering help during this pandemic.

"What we're doing is that we're helping the local restaurants, the ones that support our community, the ones that give to our schools when our schools ask for donations. We're giving them assistance and then at the same time, showing the front line health care nurses that we really appreciate them," explains organizer Rita Younger.

Restaurants like Joe Boccardi's are boxing up lunches two or three times a week to help feed the nurses on all three shifts at SSM St. Clare.

Rita started a GoFundMe to pay for the meals, which the restaurants discount, and then her group — Fenton, a Community United — delivers those meals to St. Clare.

"If you think about how brave they are to go in and literally risking their lives if we can do something so simple to provide them a meal so they know that we appreciate them, it's just a wonderful thing for them," she said.

Rita says she's already lost track of how many meals they've delivered but they've raised more than 8,000 dollars on their GoFundMe page and they plan to keep going.

If you'd like to help, visit the GoFundMe.

