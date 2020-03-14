HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Ferguson-Florissant School District will be closed March 18 until April 3 due to rising COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release from the school district.

Students will have a half-day of attendance on Monday, March 16 in order for staff to receive additional training in online instruction and a full day on March 17 to distribute devices and materials to allow teaching to continue while students are at home, the press release said.

The school district's spring break is scheduled for March 21-March 29. No instruction will be provided during that time.

The school district will continue to provide meals to students during the days that the schools are closed.

The district will provide further details on meal distribution at a later date, according to a press release from the district.

