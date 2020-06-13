Ferguson announces events, facilities that are canceled or closed this year due to COVID-19

The city's parks and recreation department also detailed which events are still scheduled to happen, but with changes

FERGUSON, Mo. — The City of Ferguson has announced which summer programs and facilities will reopen this year – and which ones will be closed or canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The list of cancelations and closures includes several family-friendly events and activities.

The city has decided to cancel the following events and close these facilities:

The Splash at Wabash Aquatic Facility – The City has chosen to close the Aquatic Facility for the 2020 summer season, which includes cancelling the Ferguson Lions swim team, swim lesson programs, and all aquatic exercise programs.

– The City has chosen to close the Aquatic Facility for the 2020 summer season, which includes cancelling the Ferguson Lions swim team, swim lesson programs, and all aquatic exercise programs. Fourth of July Celebration – The scheduled concerts, kid’s zone, fireworks, vendors and parade have been cancelled.

– The scheduled concerts, kid’s zone, fireworks, vendors and parade have been cancelled. Summer Concert Series – All summer concerts scheduled at Plaza 501 have been cancelled for the 2020 summer season.

– All summer concerts scheduled at Plaza 501 have been cancelled for the 2020 summer season. Summer Movie Series – All summer movies scheduled in the Ferguson Parks have been cancelled for the 2020 summer season.

– All summer movies scheduled in the Ferguson Parks have been cancelled for the 2020 summer season. Additional events – The annual Fall Festival, Kids Easter Egg hunt, Adult Easter Egg hunt, and Dog Easter Egg hunt have all been cancelled.

The City of Ferguson does plan to offering the following events, with some changes:

Classes - The City plans to offer summer classes including sports, fitness, arts, teen, and senior programs after undergoing heavy modification.

The City plans to offer summer classes including sports, fitness, arts, teen, and senior programs after undergoing heavy modification. Ferguson Community Center – The Ferguson Community Center will open for members on Monday, June 15th with modification to procedures and amenities offered. More information can be found on our website or by calling the Ferguson Community Center (314) 521-4661.

The Ferguson Community Center will open for members on Monday, June 15th with modification to procedures and amenities offered. More information can be found on our website or by calling the Ferguson Community Center (314) 521-4661. Summer Day Camp – The Ferguson Summer Day camp program will be accepting participants beginning on Monday, June 15th. Day camp will begin on Monday, June 22nd and will run through Friday, August 14th. Information about day camp can be found on the website or by calling the Ferguson Community Center (314) 521-4661.

“In addition to these events, city staff is working diligently to offer additional programs, both virtually and in person for the Ferguson community,” the city said in a news release Friday.

Residents can keep up with the latest updates on the Ferguson Parks & Recreation website and Facebook page.