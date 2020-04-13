JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Six residents of a Festus long term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases make up the majority of the seven new coronavirus cases the Jefferson County Department of Health reported on Sunday.

The name of the facility has not been released, and the condition of the six residents was not provided.

There are 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Jefferson County as of Sunday, with three deaths. Four people have recovered from the virus.

“It is important to remember the impact our individual actions can have on our family, friends, and neighbors,” Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar said in a press release. “We continue to urge residents to stay home and limit contact with others in order to combat COVID-19 in our communities.”

The department of health has more information about coronavirus cases, including an interactive ZIP code map, on its website.

Jefferson County residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500.

