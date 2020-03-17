SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Health announced the first death of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.

The person who died was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive for the virus earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "All of Illinois stands with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”

Over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Health announced the first resident in a long-term care facility in Illinois to test positive. Following “aggressive testing” at the facility, an additional 21 people have tested positive for the virus – 17 residents and four members of the staff.

Currently, there are 160 cases in 15 counties across the state. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91. For a full list of cases in Illinois, click here.

More Coronavirus Coverage