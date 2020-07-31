First dog that tested positive for COVID-19 dies in New York

The 7-year-old German shepherd developed breathing problems in mid-April after a family member had been sick with COVID-19.

NEW YORK — A German shepherd that was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the United States has died in New York.

The Staten Island family that owned Buddy tells National Geographic that the 7-year-old shepherd developed breathing problems in mid-April after a family member had been sick with COVID-19.

A veterinarian tested Buddy in May and found him positive for the virus. The dog was euthanized on July 11 after his health had severely declined.