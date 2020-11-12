First look at where COVID-19 vaccines will be stored at BJC HealthCare

The vaccines have not yet been delivered to BJC HealthCare

This means that shots could begin within days, depending on how fast the Food and Drug Administration signs off on the committee's recommendation.

The FDA is expected to sign off on the recommendation.

Editor's note: The video attached to this story was provided by BJC HealthCare

In St. Louis, BJC HealthCare is giving a first look at where the COVID-19 vaccines will be stored once they arrive. BJC HealthCare will be the first hospital group in St. Louis to receive and administer the vaccine.

BJC HealthCare president and CEO Rich Liekweg said when they learned there would be a vaccine by the end of the year they pulled together a team from across BJC HealthCare and in partnership with colleagues at Washington University to ensure they'd be ready to receive the vaccine and vaccinate.

"This vaccine is a critical next step for our community, for our country returning to some form of a normal lifestyle that we had prior to the pandemic. Each of us have sacrificed one way or another during this pandemic. It's been a very, very long road," Liekweg said.

"I now have a sense of hope, a sense of optimism. I can see a light at the end of the tunnel. And this vaccine is going to get us all there together."

Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and CEO

Kristin Helton, a BJC HealthCare pharmacist said the vaccine requires super cold storage because it is composed of a newer technology (mRNA), which requires the vaccine to remain frozen to ensure stability.

Earlier this week, 5 On Your Side spoke to Dr. Clay Dunagan, who is BJC's chief clinic officer and infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Dunagan said the Pfizer vaccine is stored at 100 degrees below Fahrenheit. The vaccine is brought up to room temperature before it is injected, he said.