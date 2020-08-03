ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy is the state’s first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Saturday night.

According to an internal email from Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the hospital was contacted Friday by the St. Louis County Health Department.

All proper protocols were followed and all protections were in place to eliminate any risk of exposure to co-workers or patients, the hospital said.

The woman is currently quarantined at home with her parents, who have not tested positive, Parson said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has tested 26 people for coronavirus, with this being the first presumptive case. Three more tests are in progress

“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities," Parson said.

In a news release, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., reiterated that President Donald Trump signed emergency funding legislation that will make resources immediately available to state and local health agencies.

Under the law, Missouri will receive at least $9.9 million to support response efforts, including additional test kits, protective equipment, and other necessary supplies, Blunt said.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump pushes back on critics after White House tennis pavilion tweet

RELATED: SXSW canceled: Austin officials end 2020 festival amid coronavirus concerns