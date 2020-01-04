ST. LOUIS — "I returned home yesterday from the hospital and I just feel very fortunate," said St. Louisan Mike Weinhaus.

Weinhaus believes that coming home from the hospital is a journey of hope.

Five members of his St. Louis family tested positive for COVID-19. Three have since recovered, including his son Ryan who 5 On Your Side interviewed last week.

"I'm probably around 80, 85 percent right now, still a little tired and little shortness of breath," he told us then.

But the road has been a lot more rocky for Mike and his wife Jane.

The high school sweethearts have been married for 41 years, but for most of the last three weeks, Jane was on a ventilator in intensive care.

"To see your most loved one on a ventilator and not knowing what the outcome was, it was extremely scary," recalled Mike.

He also ended up in the ICU but now the rocky road has turned into a road to recovery, thanks to the people he calls heroes.

"These caregivers literally risking their to save other lives. It's absolutely remarkable," he told us.

Mike is still on oxygen and Jane will still need rehabilitation, but here's one family that feels that the best medicine after difficult times, is gratitude.

"All the love and support, all the prayers, all the good wishes from the community has offered hope. And we're going to make it,"he said.

