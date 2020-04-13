JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Florissant hotel that has been converted into an alternate care site is ready to accept COVID-19 patients starting Tuesday, if necessary, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.

The site is located at the Quality Inn at 55 Dunn Road.

FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri National Guard worked on the construction of the site.

"We're very thankful for their hard work and coordination to convert this facility in such a short amount of time, giving us more flexibility in our COVID-19 response," Parson said.

Patients with mild or no symptoms will be treated at the site and they must be "medically-referred," state officials said.

The Missouri National Guard and the State Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Medical Assistance Team will provide the medical staffing for the facility.

