FLORISSANT, Mo. — A principal in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school district confirmed Monday afternoon that the principal at Duchesne Elementary School in Florissant tested positive after being exposed to someone else who had the virus. The contact came while the district was on spring break last week, school officials said.

The principal has not been in contact with students or staff since contracting the virus, Ferguson-Florissant School District officials reported.

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

The school district started online learning on March 18, which resumed Monday following the week-long spring break. Online learning will continue through April 22, which is in line with the county executive’s stay-at-home order.

St. Louis County has 366 confirmed cases, according to the state’s numbers Monday evening. That’s far more than any other county in Missouri.

READ ALSO: Former preschool teacher who touched the lives of hundreds of children dies from COVID-19

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of numbers on 5 On Your Side’s interactive map below.

Latest coronavirus headlines: