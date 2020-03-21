ST. LOUIS — As Covid-19 keeps families at home and out of work, a growing number of people are turning to local food pantries.

"We're getting a lot of new families and normally we'll average about 90 new families a month and we're on a pretty good slope, it might be as much as 130 this month," said executive director Michael Foppe.

Because of this, volunteers at the Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville volunteers are hard at work.



"Most of my volunteers are age range 75 and they go all the way up to… wait a minute .. she might be around 45."



Many of them, risking personal safety, to keep up with the growing need in their community.



Thursday volunteers issued a call for help as COVID- 19 put more people on hard times.



"People who's out of work right now, they can't go to work so they need some assistance."



Assistance that's starting to put a strain on this small pantry.



"as you can see its really wiping our shelves off here."



in normal circumstances, volunteers would replenish their supply at grocery stores.



but because of pandemic panic… they can no longer buy in bulk.



"and we were told we can't purchase any food for like 2 or 3 weeks so anything that we can get would be very helpful."



One of the first to answer the plea, Belleville first responders.



"It feeds our community and that's what we're here to do, we serve our community just like they do," said Belleville firefighter Raymond Winchester.

Because for these volunteers, the only thing about tough times that last are the people.



"We want to say, 'thank you very much' for everything that we get right now and we would give you a big hug, but we're not doing that right now," said volunteer Linda kinnep.



For information on how you can donate visit the pantry's Facebook page or call 618-355-9199, or visit its website at www.feedbelleville.org.

