O'FALLON, Ill. — Doctors in hospitals across Illinois now have better protection against the coronavirus pandemic thanks to Ford Motor Company.

Ford is used to making cars and truck, but last month the company announced it would use its Michigan plant to help health care workers by making ventilators, respirators and face shields. In the past few days, hospitals across Illinois got their first shipments of face shields.

Nine hospitals across Illinois received a total of 10,000 face shields. HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital alone received 3,000 of them.

When paired with an N95 mask, it can provide a more effective way to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

“We continue to be amazed and overwhelmed by all the generous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from organizations big and small,” said Regina Peterson, the chief nursing officer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “This donation, along with the others we have received from the community, will help ensure our colleagues remain safe when caring for patients during this crisis.”

The HSHS hospital system is accepting PPE donations. For more information, click here.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 'The next couple weeks are going to be extremely difficult' | St. Louis healthcare leaders say COVID-19 peak is yet to come

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

RELATED: 'Stunning lack of judgment' | Alton mayor's wife at busted social gathering this weekend

RELATED: Facts not fear: St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: Superhero window washers help brighten day of St. Louis Children's Hospital patients

RELATED: St. Charles senior facility has 35 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths