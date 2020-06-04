BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A former resident of Four Fountains nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus, according a spokesperson from the facility.

It is not clear when the resident was diagnosed with the virus and if the resident was living at the property at the time. The spokesperson also declined to answer when the last time the resident was at the facility.

The spokesperson said in a statement that Four Fountains is in "very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time to contain the risk of any cases of the virus occurring within our facility."

The nursing home said it is implementing the "preventative and protective actions" issued by federal and state authorities.

