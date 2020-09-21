Five states added to NYS Travel Advisory list

No state have been removed from the list this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Five states have been added to the list.

The five states added are: Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming.

Any individual who travels to New York State from these states are required to quarantine for 14 days.

This report is based on the new cases per 100,000 people metric. The five states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming









