Mask up again: Fox school district reinstates mask mandate after dropping it last week

Students and staff will go back to wearing masks beginning Monday after new data from the Jefferson County Health Department was released

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students and staff within the Fox C-6 School District will soon go back to wearing masks in schools.

In a letter to families Thursday, Fox C-6 superintendent Paul Fregeau announced the district would reinstate its mask mandate, just one week after it was lifted.

Last week, Fregeau said the district made the decision to lift the mask mandate due to updated COVID-19 numbers across Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Health Department had announced the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped into the yellow level of the county’s COVID Color Guidance Indicator. Masks are only required in schools when the county is in the red or orange level.

Jefferson County Health Department Spokesperson Brianne Zwiener clarified that the number that slipped to the “yellow zone” was positivity rates, and analysts believe the decrease could be due to an increase in at-home COVID-19 testing.

She said when it comes to new cases per 100,000 people, Jefferson County was still considered "high."

“We're still seeing that red level of transmission, as far as our cases within the county so Jefferson County is still in red status,” she said.

This week, the health department released updated COVID-19 data that showed the positivity rate back at the orange level. And although the positivity rate is in the orange, the county's transmission level remains in the red status.

Based on that data, the Fox C-6 School District will require masks be worn by students, staff and visitors inside school buildings beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

Face coverings are also required when riding school buses, per federal guidelines.

Last month, the Fort Zumwalt School District voted to lift its mask mandate. The City of St. Charles School District made masks optional for high school students, while younger students are still required to wear them.