Fox Theatre changes COVID protocols starting Monday

It is among a list of COVID protocols that have been in place for some time.

ST. LOUIS — Monday, March 14, is the day the mask requirement comes to an end at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

Guests also will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the venue.

The Fox Theatre does note some shows might still require proof of vaccination and mandatory masks. Ticket holders will be notified if that is the case.

"All of our Fox Associates are grateful for the support our guests and community have shown as we exited our long intermission to resume performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre," The Fabulous Fox Theatre wrote in a release. "Your cooperation has made it possible for us to take this next step toward full recovery as we approach the 40th anniversary of our 1982 re-opening and we are extraordinarily thankful."

The theatre added that they will also continue to follow CDC guidance and local jurisdictions if policies need to be reinstated.

The Fox Theatre website states it has continued to take measures to protect guests, including:

HVAC system is enhanced with a plasma air bipolar ionization system designed to reduce harmful airborne viruses

Air filtration system enhanced with Merv 13 filters

Increase in the theater’s outdoor air exchange system

Frequent disinfecting of high-touch services

Spraying the theater with a 360 electrostatic sprayer prior to each performance

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the theater

Plexiglas shields installed at staff/guest interaction points