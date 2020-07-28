5 children among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Five children are among 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin County.
The new cases released by health officials Tuesday include a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy from St. Clair, a 9-year-old boy from Washington, a 16-year-old girl from Labadie and a 17-year-old girl from Robertsville.
Six of the new cases involved patients who are older than 50 years old.
There have been 466 confirmed coronavirus cases in Franklin County. As of Tuesday, there are 128 active cases, including eight long-term care residents. Eighteen people have died and 320 have recovered in the county.
Here is the breakdown of the new cases reported Tuesday:
- 37-year-old female, Beaufort
- 27-year-old male, Grubville
- 16-year-old female, Labadie
- 58-year-old female, Lonedell
- 41-year-old male, New Haven
- 34-year-old male, New Haven
- 60-year-old female, Pacific
- 28-year-old male, Pacific
- 54-year-old male, Robertsville
- 25-year-old female, Robertsville
- 17-year-old female, Robertsville
- 57-year-old male, St. Clair
- 7-year-old male, St. Clair
- 5-year-old male, St. Clair
- 32-year-old male, Sullivan
- 21-year-old female, Union
- 59-year-old female, Washington
- 77-year-old male, Washington
- 31-year-old female, Washington
- 31-year-old male, Washington
- 20-year-old female, Washington
- 9-year-old Male, Washington
As of Monday, there have been 43,050 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri and 1,201 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
You can see a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Missouri with our interactive map below.
