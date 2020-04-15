FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Five people have died after battling COVID-19 in Franklin County, as of Wednesday morning.
The fifth person who died was a 93-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Grandview Healthcare Center, a nursing home facility. Grandview reported dozens of positive cases last week.
The county reported no new cases on Wednesday.
The county also said if Missouri Gov. Parson’s stay-at-home order expires without continuance on April 24, it is putting together a re-entry plan.
The plan would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25.
With the re-entry plan there would be controlled measures in place like lesser capacities allowed, protective measures and spacing requirements, according to a Franklin County spokesperson.
The plan is currently being discussed by county commissioners and local health officials.
Twenty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
Here is a breakdown of cases by zip code:
- Pacific, 63069: 7 cases
- 65-year-old man (recovered)
- 26 year-old woman (recovered)
- 79-year-old woman (recovered)
- 54-year-old woman
- 64-year-old woman
- 31-year-old man
- 60-year-old woman
- Sullivan, 63080: 4 cases
- 73-year-old woman (recovered)
- 27-year-old woman
- 50-year-old woman
- 21-year-old man
- Lonedell, 63060: 2 cases
- 50-year-old man (recovered)
- 51-year-old man (recovered)
- Union, 63084: 9 cases
- 31-year-old man (recovered)
- 66-year-old female (recovered)
- 62-year-old man
- 71-year-old man (recovered)
- 48-year-old woman (recovered)
- 21-year-old woman
- 19-year-old woman
- 38-year-old man (recovered)
- 27-year-old man
- Washington, 63090: 49 cases
- 21-year-old woman (recovered)
- 42-year-old man (recovered)
- 85-year-old man (deceased)
- 78-year-old woman
- 78-year-old woman
- 82-year-old man
- 89-year-old woman (deceased)
- 93-year-old woman (deceased)
- 90-year-old woman
- 86-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 77-year-old woman
- 38-year-old man
- 72-year-old woman
- 84-year-old woman
- 89-year-old woman
- 60-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 90-year-old woman
- 77 year-old woman
- 92-year-old woman
- 79-year-old woman (deceased)
- 74-year-old woman
- 87-year-old woman
- 90-year-old man
- 22-year-old woman
- 74-year-old woman
- 99-year-old woman
- 58-year-old man
- 55-year-old woman
- 74-year-old woman
- 59-year-old man
- 56-year-old woman
- 93-year-old woman
- 82-year-old woman
- 48-year-old woman
- 84-year-old woman
- 20-year-old woman
- 77-year-old man
- 89-year-old woman
- 89-year-old man
- 91-year-old woman
- 86-year-old man
- 98-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 76-year-old woman
- 98-year-old woman
- 29-year-old woman
- 59-year-old woman
- Villa Ridge, 63089: 5 cases
- 86-year-old man (deceased)
- 58-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 61-year-old man
- St. Albans, 63073: 1 case
- 76-year-old man (recovered)
- St. Clair, 63077: 5 cases
- 48-year-old man (recovered)
- 40-year-old man (recovered)
- 55-year-old woman
- 61-year-old man
- 56-year-old man
- New Haven, 63068: 3 case
- 31-year-old woman (recovered)
- 56-year-old woman
- 28-year-old woman
- Labadie: 1 case
- 24-year-old woman (recovered)
- Leslie: 1 case
- 35-year-old man (recovered)
