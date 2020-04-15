FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Five people have died after battling COVID-19 in Franklin County, as of Wednesday morning.

The fifth person who died was a 93-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Grandview Healthcare Center, a nursing home facility. Grandview reported dozens of positive cases last week.

The county reported no new cases on Wednesday.

The county also said if Missouri Gov. Parson’s stay-at-home order expires without continuance on April 24, it is putting together a re-entry plan.

The plan would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25.

RELATED: Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri

With the re-entry plan there would be controlled measures in place like lesser capacities allowed, protective measures and spacing requirements, according to a Franklin County spokesperson.

The plan is currently being discussed by county commissioners and local health officials.

Twenty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Here is a breakdown of cases by zip code:

Pacific, 63069: 7 cases 65-year-old man (recovered) 26 year-old woman (recovered) 79-year-old woman (recovered) 54-year-old woman 64-year-old woman 31-year-old man 60-year-old woman

Sullivan, 63080: 4 cases 73-year-old woman (recovered) 27-year-old woman 50-year-old woman 21-year-old man

Lonedell, 63060: 2 cases 50-year-old man (recovered) 51-year-old man (recovered)

Union, 63084: 9 cases 31-year-old man (recovered) 66-year-old female (recovered) 62-year-old man 71-year-old man (recovered) 48-year-old woman (recovered) 21-year-old woman 19-year-old woman 38-year-old man (recovered) 27-year-old man

Washington, 63090: 49 cases 21-year-old woman (recovered) 42-year-old man (recovered) 85-year-old man (deceased) 78-year-old woman 78-year-old woman 82-year-old man 89-year-old woman (deceased) 93-year-old woman (deceased) 90-year-old woman 86-year-old woman 68-year-old man 77-year-old woman 38-year-old man 72-year-old woman 84-year-old woman 89-year-old woman 60-year-old woman 67-year-old woman 90-year-old woman 77 year-old woman 92-year-old woman 79-year-old woman (deceased) 74-year-old woman 87-year-old woman 90-year-old man 22-year-old woman 74-year-old woman 99-year-old woman 58-year-old man 55-year-old woman 74-year-old woman 59-year-old man 56-year-old woman 93-year-old woman 82-year-old woman 48-year-old woman 84-year-old woman 20-year-old woman 77-year-old man 89-year-old woman 89-year-old man 91-year-old woman 86-year-old man 98-year-old woman 68-year-old man 76-year-old woman 98-year-old woman 29-year-old woman 59-year-old woman

Villa Ridge, 63089: 5 cases 86-year-old man (deceased) 58-year-old woman 80-year-old woman 67-year-old woman 61-year-old man

St. Albans, 63073: 1 case 76-year-old man (recovered)

St. Clair, 63077: 5 cases 48-year-old man (recovered) 40-year-old man (recovered) 55-year-old woman 61-year-old man 56-year-old man

New Haven, 63068: 3 case 31-year-old woman (recovered) 56-year-old woman 28-year-old woman

Labadie: 1 case 24-year-old woman (recovered)

Leslie: 1 case 35-year-old man (recovered)



More Coronavirus Coverage