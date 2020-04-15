FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Five people have died after battling COVID-19 in Franklin County, as of Wednesday morning.

The fifth person who died was a 93-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Grandview Healthcare Center, a nursing home facility. Grandview reported dozens of positive cases last week.

The county reported no new cases on Wednesday.

The county also said if Missouri Gov. Parson’s stay-at-home order expires without continuance on April 24, it is putting together a re-entry plan. 

The plan would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25.

With the re-entry plan there would be controlled measures in place like lesser capacities allowed, protective measures and spacing requirements, according to a Franklin County spokesperson.

The plan is currently being discussed by county commissioners and local health officials.

Twenty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Here is a breakdown of cases by zip code:

  • Pacific, 63069: 7 cases
    • 65-year-old man (recovered)
    • 26 year-old woman (recovered)
    • 79-year-old woman (recovered)
    • 54-year-old woman
    • 64-year-old woman
    • 31-year-old man
    • 60-year-old woman
  • Sullivan, 63080: 4 cases
    • 73-year-old woman (recovered)
    • 27-year-old woman
    • 50-year-old woman
    • 21-year-old man
  • Lonedell, 63060: 2 cases
    • 50-year-old man (recovered)
    • 51-year-old man (recovered)
  • Union, 63084: 9 cases
    • 31-year-old man (recovered)
    • 66-year-old female (recovered)
    • 62-year-old man
    • 71-year-old man (recovered)
    • 48-year-old woman (recovered)
    • 21-year-old woman
    • 19-year-old woman
    • 38-year-old man (recovered)
    • 27-year-old man
  • Washington, 63090: 49 cases
    • 21-year-old woman (recovered)
    • 42-year-old man (recovered)
    • 85-year-old man (deceased)
    • 78-year-old woman
    • 78-year-old woman
    • 82-year-old man
    • 89-year-old woman (deceased)
    • 93-year-old woman (deceased)
    • 90-year-old woman
    • 86-year-old woman
    • 68-year-old man
    • 77-year-old woman
    • 38-year-old man
    • 72-year-old woman
    • 84-year-old woman
    • 89-year-old woman
    • 60-year-old woman
    • 67-year-old woman
    • 90-year-old woman
    • 77 year-old woman
    • 92-year-old woman
    • 79-year-old woman (deceased)
    • 74-year-old woman
    • 87-year-old woman
    • 90-year-old man
    • 22-year-old woman
    • 74-year-old woman
    • 99-year-old woman
    • 58-year-old man
    • 55-year-old woman
    • 74-year-old woman
    • 59-year-old man
    • 56-year-old woman
    • 93-year-old woman
    • 82-year-old woman
    • 48-year-old woman
    • 84-year-old woman
    • 20-year-old woman
    • 77-year-old man
    • 89-year-old woman
    • 89-year-old man
    • 91-year-old woman
    • 86-year-old man
    • 98-year-old woman
    • 68-year-old man
    • 76-year-old woman
    • 98-year-old woman
    • 29-year-old woman
    • 59-year-old woman
  • Villa Ridge, 63089: 5 cases
    • 86-year-old man (deceased)
    • 58-year-old woman
    • 80-year-old woman
    • 67-year-old woman
    • 61-year-old man
  • St. Albans, 63073: 1 case
    • 76-year-old man (recovered)
  • St. Clair, 63077: 5 cases
    • 48-year-old man (recovered)
    • 40-year-old man (recovered)
    • 55-year-old woman
    • 61-year-old man
    • 56-year-old man
  • New Haven, 63068: 3 case
    • 31-year-old woman (recovered)
    • 56-year-old woman
    • 28-year-old woman
  • Labadie: 1 case
    • 24-year-old woman (recovered)
  • Leslie: 1 case
    • 35-year-old man (recovered)

