Franklin County officials 'urgently request' residents follow COVID-19 precautions

"If you are sick, STAY HOME!, If you are quarantined, STAY CONFINED!” part of the message from Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Franklin County Health Department is pleading with residents to wear masks and take the risks of COVID-19 seriously.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker shared the following message Friday morning after the health department reported nearly 100 new coronavirus cases.

“The Franklin County Health Department and the County Commission continues to urgently request that everyone wear masks in public, keep your distance from others, clean hands and frequently touched surfaces, and do only what is absolutely necessary at this time for you and your family. If you are sick, STAY HOME!, If you are quarantined, STAY CONFINED!”

Friday morning, Franklin County reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, bring the total to 3,806.

While sharing the urgent message with residents, Brinker also said the county health department is adopting the new school guidelines released by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and state health and education officials Thursday which loosen the definition of a "close contact."

The new guidance redefines what should happen when there are COVID-19 cases in schools.

As long as both the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to that positive case were properly wearing masks, the individual who was exposed does not have to quarantine.

Governor Mike Parson said this change will decrease the number of close contact cases in K-12 schools throughout the state, while also encouraging more schools to implement a mask mandate.

The state’s updated guidance deviates from the CDC’s guidance. The CDC’s website states close contacts (anyone who was within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes with the COVID-19-positive person) should quarantine at home for 14 days after the last exposure – and that it doesn’t matter whether either person was wearing a mask.

“This is irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE),” the CDC’s guidance states.

Missouri’s new guidance still states those who were exposed – but no longer have to quarantine – should still monitor for symptoms and stay home at the first sign of illness. The person who tests positive for COVID-19 must still isolate at home.