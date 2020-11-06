x
Franklin County holding free 3-day COVID-19 testing event

Testing will run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. from June 13-15
Credit: Franklin County Health Department

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Franklin County Health Department is hosting a free community coronavirus testing event from June 13-15.

Testing will run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at the Washington fairgrounds on 6 Fairgrounds Rd. The only requirement is to be a Missouri resident, and both people with and without symptoms are welcome.

Advanced registration is required. To register, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website or call 877-435-8411.

"If you need to be, or want to be tested, we can help!" said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker in a Thursday press release.

There are currently 25 confirmed active coronavirus cases in Franklin County. To date, there have been 163 cases. Eighteen people have died and 120 people have recovered.

