Franklin County holding free 3-day COVID-19 testing event

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Franklin County Health Department is hosting a free community coronavirus testing event from June 13-15.

Testing will run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at the Washington fairgrounds on 6 Fairgrounds Rd. The only requirement is to be a Missouri resident, and both people with and without symptoms are welcome.

Advanced registration is required. To register, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website or call 877-435-8411.

"If you need to be, or want to be tested, we can help!" said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker in a Thursday press release.