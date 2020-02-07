Franklin County leaders say they're not considering a mandatory face mask rule

As of July 2, Franklin County currently has 35 active cases of the coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Franklin County will not implement a mandatory face mask rule.

This comes as St. Louis city and St. Louis County announced a face mask requirement that’ll go into effect on July 3 at 7 a.m.

According to a press release from Franklin County, the commission is not considering a mandatory face mask rule and will “continue to support the choice of the individual to keep themselves and others as safe as possible with their lifestyle choices.”

As of July 2, Franklin County currently has 35 active cases of the coronavirus – 16 of which are in skilled care facilities.

There have been 18 people that have died due to complications from the virus in the county. The county has not had a reported COVID-19-related death since June 9.

St. Charles County and Jefferson County have both also said they will not implement a mandatory face mask rule. Both counties encourage residents to wear face coverings, though.

For the St. Louis area, Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said he is hopeful the new face mask requirement will help the region from moving backward in the reopening process.

When do you have to wear a face mask in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County?