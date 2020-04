Franklin County has 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Health officials reported 34 people have recovered

There are 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 10 deaths as of April 21.

This the breakdown by municipality, ZIP code and ages:

Pacific, 63069: 9 cases 65-year-old man (recovered) 26 year-old woman (recovered) 79-year-old woman (recovered) 54-year-old woman (recovered) 64-year-old woman (recovered) 31-year-old man (recovered) 60-year-old woman (recovered) 39-year-old woman 25-year-old woman

Sullivan, 63080: 5 cases 73-year-old woman (recovered) 27-year-old woman 50-year-old woman 21-year-old man (recovered) 90-year-old man

Lonedell, 63060: 4 cases 50-year-old man (recovered) 51-year-old man (recovered) 71-year-old man 56-year-old man

Union, 63084: 11 cases 31-year-old man (recovered) 66-year-old female (recovered) 62-year-old man (recovered) 71-year-old man (recovered) 48-year-old woman (recovered) 21-year-old woman 19-year-old woman (recovered) 38-year-old man (recovered) 27-year-old man 66-year-old female 66-year-old female

Washington, 63090: 51 cases 21-year-old woman (recovered) 42-year-old man (recovered) 85-year-old man (deceased) 78-year-old woman (recovered) 78-year-old woman 82-year-old man 89-year-old woman (deceased) 93-year-old woman (deceased) 90-year-old woman 86-year-old woman 68-year-old man 77-year-old woman 38-year-old man (recovered) 72-year-old woman 84-year-old woman 89-year-old woman 60-year-old woman 67-year-old woman (deceased) 90-year-old woman 77 year-old woman 92-year-old woman (deceased) 79-year-old woman (deceased) 74-year-old woman 87-year-old woman 90-year-old man 22-year-old woman 74-year-old woman 99-year-old woman 58-year-old man 55-year-old woman 74-year-old woman 59-year-old man 56-year-old woman 93-year-old woman 82-year-old woman 48-year-old woman 84-year-old woman 20-year-old woman 77-year-old man 89-year-old woman 89-year-old man 91-year-old woman 86-year-old man 98-year-old woman 68-year-old man 76-year-old woman 98-year-old woman (deceased) 29-year-old woman (recovered) 59-year-old woman 88-year-old man 88-year-old woman

Villa Ridge, 63089: 6 cases 86-year-old man (deceased) 58-year-old woman (recovered) 80-year-old woman (recovered) 67-year-old woman (recovered) 61-year-old man (recovered) 74-year-old female



St. Albans, 63073: 1 case 76-year-old man (recovered)

St. Clair, 63077: 13 cases 48-year-old man (recovered) 40-year-old man (recovered) 55-year-old woman 61-year-old man (recovered) 56-year-old man 59-year-old man 56-year-old man 88-year-old woman 84-year old woman 97-year-old woman 88-year-old woman 73-year-old woman 57-year-old woman

New Haven, 63068: 3 cases 31-year-old woman (recovered) 56-year-old woman 28-year-old woman

Labadie: 1 case 24-year-old woman (recovered)

Leslie: 1 case 35-year-old man (recovered)



"As you will see there is a significant jump in cases in Washington," Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hitson said in a statement. "The majority of these cases are contained within a specific population and location. The increase in cases in Washington does not mean that the city itself is less safe than another city within or outside of our county.

"The idea that the general public can stay away from “this place” or “that place” is not relevant," Hitson said. "There is no place to stay away from. You are at risk every time you leave your home. This is why social distancing and staying home are so important for you, for your family and for the most vulnerable in our community."