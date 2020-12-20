Mask order ends in Franklin County as spike in COVID-19 deaths reported

The order expired at noon Sunday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Franklin County's face mask order expired at noon Sunday, a month after it was enacted as coronavirus cases spiked in the area.

This comes on the same day that the county health department reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19. Those new deaths reported Sunday alone account for 12% of the 108 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 20. Franklin County leaders said that the order would be reevaluated once it was set to expire, but Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed Sunday that there were no plans to extend the order.

According to the order, anyone 10 years old and above had to wear a face mask any time they were in contact with other people in public indoor spaces who are not household members. If someone was convicted of a violation of the face mask order, a fine was possible of $15 for individuals or $100 for businesses, government or nonprofit entities.

The county reported 61 new coronavirus cases Sunday, ranging in ages from 6 to 95. In total, there have been 6,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 deaths that the county reported Sunday: