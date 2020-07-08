Franklin County says 'alarming number' of people are not quarantining while awaiting test results

The Franklin County Health Department urged in a Friday coronavirus update that anyone who is awaiting test results needs to strictly quarantine themselves at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Health officials said they've seen an "alarming number" of people continue to go about their daily lives while awaiting coronavirus test results in Franklin County.

"We are seeing an alarming number of cases return to work and attend gatherings after being tested while awaiting results," the agency said. "This unnecessarily exposes many others in the workplace and within the community."

The county reported 14 new cases on Friday. Of its 579 total recorded cases, 118 are currently active. In total, 443 people have recovered, five people have been hospitalized and 18 people have died in Franklin County.

The health department also asked those who have received a positive diagnosis to call the department if they have not heard from them in 24 hours. At times, contact information is incorrect or missing, it said.

"Attempting to get updated contact information from the provider is time consuming for our team and causes delays in notification," the department said. "It is important that we are in touch with you early to stop the spread of the virus to others in the community."