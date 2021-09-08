Free Cardinals tickets offered as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

You have four more opportunities this month to get free tickets at St. Louis County pop-up clinics

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Health is teaming up with Human Services to bring home a winner. They are partnering with the Cardinals to provide free game tickets as a vaccine incentive program.

Those two agencies are sponsoring a series of pop-up vaccination clinics where they will be giving away 800 Cardinals tickets throughout the month of August.

Some of the people who turned out at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rock Church on Telegraph Road Monday morning were not aware of the Cardinals game tickets incentive program.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” said newly vaccinated Victoria Chandler.

So then, that wasn’t her incentive?

“No,” she laughed.

Peter Glieckert works in communications for the St. Louis County Department of Human Services.

“The Cardinals were very kind to donate tickets,” said Glieckert, “and we’re going to have a lot more of these. It sounds like people are getting really excited not just for the vaccine but also for the Cardinals tickets.”

But many people would say COVID-19 vaccinations are long overdue.

Newly vaccinated Mario Knezevic was asked if he has been worried about getting the vaccine.

“A little bit,” he said, “maybe getting COVID-19 and going to the hospital on a respirator or something, you know? I wouldn’t want to do that.”

Jacob Grant is a student at Mizzou.

“I guess you could say I wasn’t big on the vaccine,” said Grant. “Not to say I was against it, but it’s just I personally did not think it was right for me, but my parents talked me into it.”

After getting her vaccine shot, Kathryn Black explained why she waited until now.

“I figured, well, I’m pretty young,” said Black. “I’m probably not at that big of a risk from the virus itself, so I figured I could put it off a little longer than going to get it as soon as it became available.”

Victoria Chandler was asked how she feels now that the vaccination is behind her.

“Stress relieved,” she replied.

Was she worried about it?

“No, just glad to get it out of the way and done with.”

The baseball tickets, all of which will be for the September 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following vaccination clinics:

